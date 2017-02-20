Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update February 20, 2017

What Makes Candice Swanepoel Feel Sexy?

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel on the things that make her feel sexy, as well as her makeup must-haves.

You wouldn't think a Victoria's Secret supermodel would need much in the way of clothes to feel sexy. As a matter of fact, the less one of them has on, the sexier she seems to get.

With that in mind, it was actually quite surprising to learn which article of clothing Candice Swanepoel feel the sexiest wearing. As one of Victoria's Secrets most prominent angels (and Maxim magazine's ), Swanepoel has modeled everything from skimpy lingerie to even skimpier bikinis.

However, we've yet to see a photospread in her favorite sexy outfit.

To hear which item of clothing Candice feels sexiest in (as well as her makeup must-haves) check out our exclusive interview in the video above.