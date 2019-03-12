Twitter reacts to college admission scandal and alleged links to Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

If you thought Twitter wouldn't have a lot to say about Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and the celebs' alleged involvement in this college admissions bribe scandal, think again.

The social media platform has exploded in response to the stunning news.

This morning, the former "Desperate Housewives" actress and former "Full House" actress, respectively, were indicted, accused of being part of an admissions scam that involved bribes and SAT/ACT cheating.

More than four dozen other people were charged as well, in what is believed to be a cheating scandal with national reach; wealthy parents are accused of forking over thousands -- and even millions -- of dollars to get their kids into elite universities.

On Tuesday the accused mastermind, William Rick Singer of California, pleaded guilty in a Boston federal court to charges of racketeering, conspiracy and obstruction of justice, among other things.

Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was arrested this morning, as was Huffman; Her husband, actor William H. Macy, had yet to be charged.

