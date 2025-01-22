Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Trump inauguration performer Gavin DeGraw salutes 'businessman running largest economy in world'

Stars like Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus and Rascal Flatts also performed at inaugural events

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Gavin DeGraw talks holiday traditions and Christmas tunes: ‘Feels like tradition’ Video

Gavin DeGraw talks holiday traditions and Christmas tunes: ‘Feels like tradition’

Multi-platinum recording artist Gavin DeGraw shares his love of Christmas music and the holidays on ‘The All-American Christmas Tree Lightning’ special.

Gavin DeGraw shared photos of himself performing at the Starlight Ball Monday night after the inauguration of President Donald Trump

"Proud to support free speech, healthy food, and ending ‘forever wars,’" he wrote on X. "Nice to have a businessman running the largest economy in the world again. I love a good party, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump.

"Let’s do the next one on Mars @elonmusk. God Bless America," DeGraw wrote with an American flag emoji, adding, "Don’t tread on me."

SINGER GAVIN DEGRAW SURPRISES US SOLDIERS WITH RESCUE PETS THROUGH PAWS OF WAR INITIATIVE

Gavin DeGraw photo split with photo of him performing at Starlight Ball

Gavin DeGraw performed at the Starlight Ball Monday. He wrote on X, "Nice to have a businessman running the largest economy in the world again." (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust; Gavin DeGraw X)

"Nice to have a businessman running the largest economy in the world again."

— Gavin DeGraw

The Starlight Ball was the third of three balls that Trump attended after his inauguration Monday. 

Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum, Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus performed at the Commander in Chief Ball the same night, and Jason Aldean, the Village People and Nelly entertained at the Liberty Ball. 

Gavin DeGraw performing at the inaugural ball

Gavin DeGraw shared photos of himself performing at the Starlight Ball Monday night after the inauguration of President Trump.  (Gavin DeGraw/X)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gavin DeGraw at the Starlight Ball

The singer wrote on X, "I love a good party, Mr. President." (Gavin DeGraw/X)

DeGraw is probably best known for his 2003 hit "I Don’t Want to Be," which became the theme song for the millennial teen show "One Tree Hill."

DeGraw generally stays away from politics on social media, mostly posting about his music. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He also performed at "The Fourth in America" concert in July, saying he was "honored" to entertain for the patriotic show. 

Donald Trump arrives prior to the inauguration

President Donald Trump's inauguration was held at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. (Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other stars who performed at Trump's inaugural events included Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood. 

Trending