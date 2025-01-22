Trump inauguration performer Gavin DeGraw salutes 'businessman running largest economy in world'

Gavin DeGraw shared photos of himself performing at the Starlight Ball Monday night after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"Proud to support free speech, healthy food, and ending ‘forever wars,’" he wrote on X. "Nice to have a businessman running the largest economy in the world again. I love a good party, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump.

"Let’s do the next one on Mars @elonmusk. God Bless America," DeGraw wrote with an American flag emoji, adding, "Don’t tread on me."

The Starlight Ball was the third of three balls that Trump attended after his inauguration Monday.

Rascal Flatts, Parker McCollum, Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus performed at the Commander in Chief Ball the same night, and Jason Aldean, the Village People and Nelly entertained at the Liberty Ball.

DeGraw is probably best known for his 2003 hit "I Don’t Want to Be," which became the theme song for the millennial teen show "One Tree Hill."

DeGraw generally stays away from politics on social media, mostly posting about his music.

He also performed at "The Fourth in America" concert in July, saying he was "honored" to entertain for the patriotic show.

Other stars who performed at Trump's inaugural events included Carrie Underwood and Lee Greenwood.