Today on Fox News, May 9, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Dana Loesch on the Colorado school shooting. An atheist group sues New Hampshire VA hospital over a bible display. Pam Tebow on her new book and the motivation of influencing future generations. Cooking with "Friends": Alveda King's scallops and grits.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin."

Fox News @ Night, 11 p.m. ET: Gen. Jack Keane, Fox News contributor, retired four-star general and former vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, and Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Anthony Wood, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Roku, Inc.

Countdown to the Closing Bell, 3 p.m. ET: Liz Claman continues her live coverage from the SALT Conference in Las Vegas. Special guests include: Tim Draper, founder and managing director, Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ); Andrew Liveris, CEO and chairman of the Dow Chemical Company.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "AG Barr Held in Contempt" - In the minutes before the House Judiciary committee met to vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, the Justice Department announced that President Trump had invoked executive privilege. Andrew McCarthy, Fox News contributor and a former U.S. assistant attorney, weighs in. The U.S. is threatening new sanctions targeting steel, copper and iron coming from Iran. Fox news' Rich Edson discusses the ongoing tension between the two countries. Plus, commentary by Deroy Murdock, contributing editor with the National Review and Fox News contributor.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Attorney General William Barr being held in contempt of Congress and the latest in the 2020 presidential race and more will be discussed with the following guests: Tom Dupree, former deputy assistant attorney general; U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.; Carley Shimkus, 24/7 Headlines reporter; Joshua Muravchick, author of "Heaven on Earth: The Rise, Fall, and Afterlife of Socialism"; Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday." Yaakov Katz, editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, on the latest news on Israel and Iran.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd speaks with RNC spokeswoman Liz Harrington about the fallout from the William Barr contempt hearing and talks about the controversial video taken outside a Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood by State Rep. Brian Sims, D-Pa.