Today on Fox News, June 17, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Kim Goldman reacts to O.J .Simpson joining Twitter; James Murray on his new book "The Brink."

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Maria Bartiromo will broadcast live from the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "The president's poll problem" - A new Fox News Poll shows President Trump lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 points. GOP Strategist Brad Blakeman and Fox News contributor Richard Fowler weigh in. Monday marks 25 years since the infamous O.J. Simpson bronco chase, when he was on the run after being accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. Ron’s sister Kim joins the podcast to reflect. Plus, commentary by Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Michael Goodwin, New York Post columnist, on the mainstream media's response to Sarah Sanders' departure from the White House. Bret Baier, host of "Special Report" and Kennedy on the top headlines of the day. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., on the latest in the crisis at the border. David Sanger in the latest on cyber warfare.

