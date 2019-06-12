Today on Fox News, June 12, 2019

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Alveda King reacts to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand comparing being pro-life to racism. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. denounces Michael Bloomberg's "Beyond Carbon' initiative

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga. and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: Special coverage of Uber Eats' announcement.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Trump and Biden Trade Insults in Iowa" - President Trump has amped up his attacks on 2020 Democratic front-runner Joe Biden. Is this a sign the president is worried? Bret Baier, Fox News' chief political anchor and host of "Special Report," weighs in and gives a preview of the upcoming Fox News town hall with Julian Castro. Supporters of ISIS have reportedly been using the secure app Telegram to spread their messages. Bennett Clifford, research fellow at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, discusses the new report and whether apps have an obligation to crack down on communications of terror groups. Plus, commentary by Liz Claman, jhost of "Countdown to the Closing Bell."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: The latest in the 2020 presidential race, the Mueller report hearings, immigration and the 9/11 health fund will be discussed with the following special guests: A.B. Stoddard, associate editor and columnist for RealClearPolitics; Lara Trump, senior adviser to Trump 2020 re-election campaign; Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union; Joe Lieberman, former U.S. senator representing Connecticut; Martha MacCallum, host of "The Story."

The Guy Benson Show, 3 p.m. ET: Special guests include: U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., on border security and President Trump's funding request. Howard Kurtz, host of "Media Buzz."

