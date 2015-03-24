Tina Fey subtly slams Taylor Swift after Amy Poehler's award win

next Image 1 of 2

To the untrained eye, it may have looked like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler avoided picking on sensitive pop star Taylor Swift, who slammed the duo following last year’s Golden Globes because they made a quip about her tumultuous love life. But the former “Saturday Night Live” buddies wouldn’t really miss the chance to poke fun at their former feud, would they? Nope.

In a super subtle, rewind-the-DVR-to-catch-it moment Fey referenced the Swift debacle by quoting the “Red” singer herself as she congratulated Poehler on her “Parks and Rec” award win.

Last year, after the comedy gals joked that the blonde beauty better steer clear of Michael J. Fox’s son, Swift spoke to Vanity Fair about the jab, telling the mag: “You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people, because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.’”

As Poehler beamed on stage after accepting her award, Fey said, "I just want to say congratulations, again, to my friend Amy Poehler. I love you, and there's a special place in hell for you.”

Touché Tina, touché.