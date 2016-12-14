Tim Tebow Scores In the Game of Love with Gorgeous Brazilian

Tim Tebow is no longer playing the field.

The hunky New York Jets' back up quarterback is finally stepping out in public with new girlfriend, actress Camilla Belle.

First reported by TMZ, the NFL player has scored in the game of love with the gorgeous Brazilian beauty.

The two were spotted on Tuesday in Jacksonville, Fla. in a group outing with friends.

Witnesses said the duo was cozy and affectionate, holding hands and touching throughout the night.

Tebow is notoriously known for his strong Christian beliefs.

Having trademarked his signature move, a kneeling prayer known as "tebowing," the footballer has also been open about his desire to stay pure before marriage.

Belle was most recently linked to Joe Jonas, who too spoke openly about his faith while wearing a purity ring.

While Belle is less outspoken about her faith, the Latina was raised in a strict Catholic household.

Aside from Belle, Tebow has been linked to a bevy of A-list celebrities including Taylor Swift and Olympian Lindsey Vonn.

