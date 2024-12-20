The Temptations founding member ‘not impressed’ with music today

On Dec. 21, 1964, The Temptations released what is now considered to be one of the greatest love songs ever recorded.

Smokey Robinson and Ronald White wrote and produced the classic Motown melody "My Girl." It went on to become the group’s first No.1 single. It’s now part of the National Recording Registry.

"I remember being in the studio, and we heard ‘My Girl’ for the first time," Otis Williams, the group’s sole surviving founding member, told Fox News Digital.

PAT BOONE SAYS ‘MORAL VALUES’ ARE MISSING FROM TODAY’S HOLLYWOOD’S FILMS: ‘AMERICA’S IMAGE IS BEING DESTROYED’

"I was in the control room where Smokey was doing the producing, and I said, ‘Smoke, I don’t know how big a record this is going to become.’ Then we were at the Apollo. We got telegrams from the Beatles, Berry Gordy, The Supreme and Jules Podell, the guy who ran the Copacabana. Still have those four telegrams hanging up in my home today."

"They’re very precious to me," he reflected. "I just never imagined that The Temps would be receiving so many wonderful accolades at such an early stage. We formed in 1961, but we didn’t have hits until 1964… The song put us on the map."

When asked who’s the mystery girl behind the single, Williams chuckled and replied, "You have to ask Smokey that one."

"Smokey and his wife at the time, Claudette, saw us at a place in Detroit, a very popular nightclub called The 20 Grand," Williams recalled. "They came to see us, and he was like, ‘Man, you guys are dynamite.' He then stopped and said, ‘I have a song for you.’ We were young and cocky, so we were like, ‘Bring it on – we can sing anything.’"

"My Girl" was a follow-up to another song that was written and produced by Robinson, Mary Wells’ "My Guy," Billboard.com reported. That track is also celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Williams said the secret behind the song’s lasting impact is surprisingly simple.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s got such a broad meaning," he explained. "It’s a song that resonates with any life event. When fathers give away their daughters at their weddings, that will always be his girl in a sense.

"When a guy falls in love with a young lady, he’ll say, ‘That’s my girl.’ It’s got a lot of different meanings, and it gives a wide range of feelings. It’s not just relegated to a guy and a girl. It’s a way of being expressive about love."

"It’s simply a great song with easy lyrics – it’s not offensive at all," Williams continued. "It’s a melody anyone can remember. That’s why it’s so priceless… It’s just a wonderful way of expressing what a man would feel about his woman… And that’s what Motown believed in – having great songs with beautiful lyrics that aren’t offensive to anyone."

And there’s a lot that today’s artists can learn from his generation, Williams insisted.

"Look, I always tell people that the one thing that’s constant in life is change," he explained. "I try not to knock anybody in their endeavors wanting to make their bones in show business. But I have to say this, I’m not impressed with some of the stuff I hear on the radio today."

"When I hear the lyrics… I hear cussing," said Williams. "I’m hearing a lot of degrading language. Now, I believe in freedom of speech, but it’s very reflective of where we are as a society today… You shouldn’t be hearing cussing on the radio."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I believe in great lyrics, lyrics that aren’t offensive and will resonate with anyone," he shared. "That’s why Motown was so great. They stressed great songs. They were called, ‘Songs for America.’

"I know my time was a different time… but I’m just not impressed with what I’m hearing on the radio these days. I don’t know what happened when things have gotten so relaxed that you can hear cussing or people talking about doing very naughty things to women. Kids shouldn’t be hearing that."

At age 83, Williams has zero plans to slow down as a performer.

"Look, I always tell people that the one thing that’s constant in life is change. I try not to knock anybody in their endeavors wanting to make their bones in show business. But I have to say this, I’m not impressed with some of the stuff I hear on the radio today." — Otis Williams

"God has blessed me to be doing this for 64 years," he shared. "I feel being in show business is special. You can reach so many people. You can give them hope. You can uplift them during tough times. So we will always try to be a wholesome act. We will not come out on stage and grab our private parts and sing about doing this or that."

"We were taught that if you perform with the right kind of respect and dignity, you will always have people listening to you," said Williams. "As long as you give a good performance and keep it wholesome, you don’t have to worry about it too much. We were stressed respect for our audience and ourselves."

"My Girl" has now crossed the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify. Williams admitted he’s in awe that younger listeners are discovering the song on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"God and his infinite wisdom brought us into that studio – I truly believe that," said Williams. "And this was a very special time during the ‘60s. Now, the ‘60s was crazy, like we are today… but it’s a true testament that a song can still be loved 60 years later."

"… Our audience has grown up with us," he shared. "We were young when we started, but look where we are now."