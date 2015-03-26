Expand / Collapse search
'Star Wars' Actor Sues USA Network for 'Stealing' Show Idea

By | NewsCore
April 2, 2005: Actor Hayden Christiansen arrives at Nickelodeon's 18th annual Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California.

The Force apparently was not with "Star Wars" actor Hayden Christensen when he pitched an idea for a new television series to the USA Network, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Canadian-born Christensen and his older brother filed suit Tuesday in New York's Manhattan federal court against the cable outfit, charging that it stole their idea for a comedic drama about a "concierge" doctor who makes house calls to the rich and famous.

The brothers claim that the network's "Royal Pains" -- which is in its second season -- is a shameless rip-off of "Housecall," which they offered to the NBC subsidiary in 2005.

They claim a USA Network executive told them "that, prior to learning about 'Housecall,' he was unaware of concierge doctors and that he thought it was a fascinating idea."

A USA Network spokeswoman declined to comment.

