'Star Trek' star George Takei rips William Shatner's trip to space on Jeff Bezos' dime: 'I did it for longer'

Long-standing feud between former 'Star Trek' co-stars William Shatner and George Takei continues

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
After decades of throwing jabs at each other, original "Star Trek" stars George Takei and William Shatner's feud seems to be raging on. 

Takei, who as recently as November swore off speaking of his nemesis, ripped Shatner's historic flight to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket in October 2021.

"Well, he wasn’t really in outer space and it wasn’t for very long" Takei relayed to The Mirror.

"I’ve also been in zero gravity but I did it for longer," the 85-year-old quipped. "I took a parabolic flight and experienced five minutes of weightlessness, whereas William only experienced three minutes. So I’ve spent more time in zero gravity than him."

The long-standing feud between former "Star Trek" co-stars William Shatner, left, and George Takei continues.

The long-standing feud between former "Star Trek" co-stars William Shatner, left, and George Takei continues. (Chelsea Guglielmino/Araya Doheny)

Despite the comparison, Takei was quick to clarify that there is no lingering resentment between the two actors. 

"Oh, there’s no animosity… In ‘Star Trek’ I was blessed by wonderful and lifelong friends, and we all enjoyed each other’s company… except for the prima donna," he said candidly.

A representative for Shatner did not return Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

William Shatner was invited by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to fly to space on Oct. 13, 2021.

William Shatner was invited by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to fly to space on Oct. 13, 2021. (Mario Tama)

Both men have not held back when it comes to sharing their disdain for one another.

Along with Nichelle Nichols and Leonard Nimoy, Takei and Shatner starred on the original "Star Trek" TV series from 1966-69. They also both appeared in several films for the franchise.

"Let’s just say he’s not the easiest guy to work with and I wouldn’t leap at another opportunity," Takei said of Shatner, 91. "That’s a universal feeling, although the others have a better sense of restraint and discretion. I believe in being honest and forthright," he added.

Given the immense success of "Star Trek," Takei says that he sees Shatner on a regular basis and things are cordial.

"We meet up all the time," Takei explained. "We do Star Trek conventions. We cross paths and I say, ‘Hi Bill’ and he says, ‘Hi George,’ and we keep on walking."

William Shatner, left, and George Takei, second from left, were both cast members of the original "Star Trek" TV series and appeared in several franchise films, including 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock."

William Shatner, left, and George Takei, second from left, were both cast members of the original "Star Trek" TV series and appeared in several franchise films, including 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock." (Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis)

In an interview with the Guardian in November, Takei called Shatner "a cantankerous old man." 

"I’m going to leave him to his devices… I’m not going to play his game," he added in response to Shatner calling him "bitter."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

