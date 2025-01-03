'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland broke up fight in a LA Whole Foods

Tom Holland's attempts at being a normal person are sometimes interrupted.

The actor explained he does go grocery shopping, just like the rest of us, although sometimes he has to be his superhero alterego Spider-Man in real-life. The movie star recently had to break up a fight at a Los Angeles Whole Foods.

"They’re like going at it, right behind me," Holland recalled during an interview with Men's Health. The actor jumped in and grabbed one of the men.

"I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, ‘I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down,'" he explained, before adding: "So, yeah, I go to the supermarket."

Holland confirmed a fourth "Spider-Man" pic is in the works during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in October.

"It's happening," he revealed. "Next summer we start shooting, everything's good to go. We're nearly there. Super exciting. I can’t wait!"

The 28-year-old actor also revealed he has read a draft of the script for the untitled film.

"It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job," Holland said during an appearance on the "Rich Roll Podcast."

He explained the delay in production following the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in 2021.

"One of the things is that, with Marvel, your film is a small cog in a large machine," Holland said on the podcast. "That machine has got to keep running. You have to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture."

"That’s one of the challenges we’re facing," he added. "The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the people we have working on it now."

"Spider-Man 4" will be released in 2026, according to Variety.

It's unclear if Holland's girlfriend and award-winning actress Zendaya will reprise her role in the next installment.

