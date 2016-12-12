Sofia Vergara & Nick Loeb Spotted Together in NYC

Does Sofía Vergara want her main squeeze back?

Rumors are swirling that the Colombian stunner was caught meeting up with her ex, businessman Nick Loeb, at the Loews Regency Hotel in Manhattan Tuesday night.

Unidentified sources told the New York Post that the couple was seen in a “heated discussion with lots of hand flailing.”

Just this week, Radaronline.com reported that Vergara was heavily flirting and was all smiles during her vacation with friends and family in the Caribbean island Anguilla. Photos of the “Modern Family” actress surfaced in her teeny bikini embracing her girlfriends.

"Sofia looked like she was having a blast with her friends and got really flirty with some of the staff at the resort," a source told RadarOnline.com about the star.

"She was on vacation with a group of close friends and said that she was using the escape as a way to reclaim her bachelorette status,” the source added. “Obviously the staff had to keep it professional, but you could tell she was getting a kick out of making them blush."

Fox News Latino previously reported that Vergara and Loeb called it quits earlier this month due to constant fighting. Sources allegedly close to Loeb also claimed Vergara hated when Loeb got more attention than she did.

“They have been fighting a lot recently and have been on the brink of splitting many times. It is not yet clear if they are over for good, but they are done as a couple for now,” the source told the New York Post.

And just like that, men's dreams around the world came true.

A few signs pointed toward the claim that Vergara and Loeb might just be over. She checked into a hotel before a gala instead of getting ready at Loeb’s Manhattan apartment and partied with friends at the after-party.

Another source told the paper that the relationship between Vergara and Loeb is crumbling due to her increasing international fame and success.

