Soap opera star Marcus Smythe dead at 70, family asks for donations to Democrats in his honor

Marcus Smythe, best known as the romantic lead in popular soap operas throughout the 1970s and 1980s, died Aug. 20 following a three-year battle with brain cancer. He was 70.

According to his obituary, which appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Smythe died surrounded by family in his La Crescenta, Calif., home.

His family names several credits for the veteran actor, such as his portrayal of Gordon Middleton on "The Guiding Light," Dane Taylor on "Search for Tomorrow" and Peter Love on NBC's long-running and award-winning "Another World."

The family concluded the obituary with a note to fans and mourners to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and encouraged them to contribute to worthwhile charities or a “Democrat in the upcoming election.”

“The family wishes to reinforce to everyone that the pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask,” the entry reads.

According to Deadline, Smythe’s work in TV was not just limited to soap operas. He also appeared on such hits like “Seinfeld,” “Newhart,” “Murphy Brown,” “Mad About You” and “Who’s the Boss?” He also appeared in the 1981 TV movie “Summer Solstice" alongside Henry Fonda and Myrna Loy. In 1991, he showed off his TV movie chops again in “The Story Lady” alongside Jessica Tandy.

Most recently he appeared in “Girlfriends” in 2006 and its spinoff “The Game” in 2008.

Smythe is survived by wife Suzanne Goddard, his sons Harrison and Duncan and brother Casey, as well as nieces and nephews.

The family announced that a memorial service will be deferred to either an electronic access ceremony or a post-pandemic, in-person service.