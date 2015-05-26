'Saved by the Bell's' Dustin Diamond pleads not guilty in bar fight
The actor who played Screech in the 1990s TV show "Saved by the Bell" has pleaded not guilty to charges resulting from a bar fight in southeastern Wisconsin.
Dustin Diamond and his fiancée, Amanda Schutz (SHUTS), appeared in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Thursday morning on charges stemming from the Christmas Day scuffle at a Port Washington bar.
Diamond is accused of stabbing a man after Schutz became involved in an altercation. The stabbed man told police he had shoved Diamond forcefully and didn't realize he had been cut until later.
The 38-year-old Diamond pleaded not guilty to second-degree reckless endangering safety, a felony, and two misdemeanors. Schutz entered the same plea to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Diamond has been free on bond. The judge set a $500 signature bond for Schutz.