Sandra Bullock Laughs Off Ryan Reynolds Romance Rumors

Sandra Bullock says, despite rumors to the contrary, she is not in a romantic relationship with her “Proposal” co-star Ryan Reynolds.

In an interview with “The Today Show,” Bullock told Al Roker that the rumors of her dating Reynolds aren’t true.

“I think there will be a collective sigh amongst women across the United States when I say he’s not my ‘lovah,’ Bullock joked. “He’s just an amazing friend for 10 years … but I don’t get his loving after dark.

The 46-year-old star says she only has one man in her life right now, her son Louis.

“It’s all I can handle,” she said.

And as for Louis’ dating prospects? “He’s off the market ‘til he is 18,” she joked.

Bullock may not be dating Reynolds, but she no doubt had an awkward run-in with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson at the Golden Globes last night. The two even donned similar dresses!