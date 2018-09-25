Samantha Markle flying to London to seek meeting with half-sister Meghan Markle, publicist says

Get ready because here she comes.

Samantha Markle will fly to London with the intention of meeting half-sister Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to discuss their father’s health, her publicist announced on Twitter.

Rob Cooper tweeted Monday that Samantha Markle was currently in Europe and “just one short flight away.”

“Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left. I currently have Samantha in Europe with just one short flight away. This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private. Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not,” the two tweets read.

Markle, likewise, tweeted Tuesday morning that she “will be there soon.”

New royal Meghan Markle has a complicated relationship with her father Thomas Markle and estranged half-sister Samantha. Thomas Markle told The Sun in an interview last month that he has tried to encourage Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to contact him after three months of silence. The father and daughter reportedly have not spoken since the high-profile royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May. The patriarch claimed he has been completely cut off.

Just days before Meghan Markle walked down the aisle in front of millions to marry Prince Harry, she announced her father wouldn’t attend the royal wedding following his heart surgery. Thomas Markle's surgery followed days of press surrounding his health and speculation on whether he would be in attendence.

He also made headlines after it was revealed that he staged paparazzi photos that showed him preparing for the highly anticipated wedding.

Samantha Markle has lashed out against Prince Harry and her half-sister. Earlier this month, Markle referred to the royal as “ducha—“ on Twitter, Vanity Fair reported. She also slammed the royal couple for how they treated Thomas Markle.

“Sorry folks there is no valid or a good argument in favor of inhumane treatment of both sides of the family and a best friend of 30 years,” she tweeted. “Snobbery and arrogance are not humanitarian traits. She has an obligation especially to treat our father with kindness.”

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.