Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published
Last Update April 6, 2016

Robert Pattinson reportedly accusing Kristen Stewart of second affair

By | Fox News
In this image released by Summit Entertainment, Kristen Stewart, right, and Robert Pattinson are shown in a scene from "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1."

In this image released by Summit Entertainment, Kristen Stewart, right, and Robert Pattinson are shown in a scene from "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1." (© 2011 Summit Entertainment, LLC. All rights reserved.)

"Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson has a new issue to sink his teeth into.

RadarOnline.com reports that Pattinson is angry that estranged girlfriend Kristen Stewart is staying with Giovanni Agnelli, a producer and friend of Stewart’s.

"Rob knows Agnelli and has been calling him a lot since Kristen has been there," an insider tells RadarOnline. “He wants to know why Kristen is staying there ... he is super angry now and has accused Giovanni of sleeping with Kristen, too."

Stewart and Pattison split after her affair with her married “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders was revealed.

Angelli produced 2010's “Welcome to the Rileys,” which starred Stewart and James Gandolfini.

More On This...

Click for the full story from RadarOnline.com