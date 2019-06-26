Reese Witherspoon introduces blue-eyed bulldog puppy on Instagram: 'Welcome to the family'

Reese Witherspoon officially has a new (furry) family member.

The “Big Little Lies” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of her new blue-eyed bulldog puppy, Lou.

“Welcome to the family, Lou! #lovemybulldog,” she captioned the post, which was quick to garner comments from other celebrities.

“Omg bulldog families unite!” former model Chrissy Teigen wrote, in part.

“Omg, no way! He’s beautiful!” commented actress Eva Longoria.

“Stop!” wrote one of Witherspoon’s “Big Little Lies” costars Shailene Woodley.

“Oh I want one too!” said actress Julianna Moore.

Lou enters the “Legally Blonde” actress’ family roughly two months after the death of her dog Nash, who entered “dog heaven” in April, Witherspoon wrote on Instagram at the time.

The 43-year-old also shares her home with two other dogs, per People: A French bulldog and a chocolate Labrador.