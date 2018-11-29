Quentin Tarantino marries model Daniella Pick in Los Angeles

Quentin Tarantino is a married man.

The “Pulp Fiction” director, 55, tied the knot with model Daniella Pick on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, according to People.

Per the site, the newlyweds said “I do” in an intimate ceremony that will be followed by a larger reception.

Pick, 35, who is of Israeli descent, has been celebrating since the weekend, according to her Instagram highlights, where she shared multiple images from her bridal shower.

The couple met eight years ago when Tarantino was in Israel to promote his 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds.” They got engaged in 2017.

“THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE,” the model wrote at the time on Instagram. “we’re so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL. Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed.”

Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is in post-production, but the newlyweds may be keeping busy, as a source revealed to Page Six last year that Pick was ready to have children.

“Her family is pressuring her because her sister has children and she has to catch up,” we’re told. “She tells Quentin her clock is ticking."

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.