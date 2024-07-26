Prince William declined to reveal what he's paid in taxes, breaking King Charles' 30-year tradition

Prince William has declined to reveal what he paid in taxes for the 2023 to 2024 financial year - a tradition that King Charles has partaken in for 30 years.

On Wednesday, the Duchy of Cornwall published an Integrated Annual Report showing the Prince of Wales' salary of $30.4 million (£23.6 million) for the 2023-2024 financial year. The amount covers the official, charitable and private expenses of William, his wife Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales inherited the estate from King Charles III when the royal ascended the throne in 2022. The estate came with a new title: Duke of Cornwall.

During the 2022-2023 financial year, the Duchy of Cornwall estate saw nearly $29 million in profit.

The royal only received a portion of the profits that year after receiving the new title.

According to the Telegraph, William paid tax at a standard U.K. tax rate, but the amount has not been disclosed. While it is not a requirement to disclose the figure, King Charles has been sharing the amount he has paid in taxes since 1993.

When the king was Prince of Wales, he shared a full breakdown of household costs and the amount of tax he paid annually, the newspaper reported.

The Annual Report also confirmed Prince William's decision not to rehire Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot - who served as an interior designer on the Duchy of Cornwall payroll.

Sources told the Telegraph that Prince William's decision was "no reflection on her work."

