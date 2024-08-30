Prince Harry, Prince William avoid each other at uncle's funeral as royal feud continues: report

Prince Harry and Prince William seemingly avoided each other at a family event as the feud between the two royal brothers carries on.

Harry, 39, and William, 42, both attended a memorial service for their mother’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, on Thursday, according to the BBC.

The Duke of Sussex departed from his home in Montecito, California, to join his family, including the Prince of Wales, at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, England.

Fellowes’ memorial service was held close to the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

According to the BBC, a source who attended the service confirmed that Harry and William were both present.

"It was wonderful that both princes were able to attend their uncle’s memorial service yesterday at St. Mary’s Church," a church warden, who requested to remain anonymous, shared with the BBC.

"The service was a lovely family occasion celebrating the life of such a special man. Many friends were also present and also many members of the St. Mary’s Church family."

The princes both "discreetly" attended the funeral. The brothers "were keeping their distance," per The Sun.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the matter after Fox News Digital reached out.

Archewell, Harry's not-for-profit organization, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lord Fellowes was married to the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Spencer, for more than four decades. The couple had three children together and was an uncle to Harry and William.

He was also a cousin of Ronald Ferguson, the father of Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, according to the BBC.

Lord Fellowes worked in the late Queen Elizabeth II's private office between 1977 until 1999 and spent most of the 1990s as her private secretary - the most senior official in the monarch's household.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry avoided yet another run-in with his estranged brother earlier this summer.

In June, the Prince of Wales attended the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in northern England. While the Duke of Sussex was invited to attend, Harry regretfully declined in an effort to avoid an "awkward" encounter with William, a royal expert told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Even if Harry showed up and slunk into the back row, there would be enough press coverage and general hysteria over the two brothers being in the same room to overshadow the wedding entirely," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

In February, Harry flew to the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles III, after the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

However, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital at the time that Harry was reportedly not allowed to stay at any of the royal homes and did not have a reunion with William.

The ongoing rift between the brothers has stemmed from Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020.

The reason for the couple's exit was cited to be what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

