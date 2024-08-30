Expand / Collapse search
British Royals

Prince Harry, Prince William avoid each other at uncle's funeral as royal feud continues: report

Lord Robert Fellowes was married to the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Spencer, for more than 40 years

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Prince Harry and Prince William seemingly avoided each other at a family event as the feud between the two royal brothers carries on. 

Harry, 39, and William, 42, both attended a memorial service for their mother’s brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes, on Thursday, according to the BBC.

The Duke of Sussex departed from his home in Montecito, California, to join his family, including the Prince of Wales, at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, England. 

PRINCE HARRY SKIPPED ROYAL WEDDING TO AVOID 'AWKWARD' ENCOUNTER WITH ESTRANGED BROTHER PRINCE WILLIAM: EXPERT

A photo of Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William, left, and Prince Harry both attended their uncle's funeral this week. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Fellowes’ memorial service was held close to the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. 

According to the BBC, a source who attended the service confirmed that Harry and William were both present.

"It was wonderful that both princes were able to attend their uncle’s memorial service yesterday at St. Mary’s Church," a church warden, who requested to remain anonymous, shared with the BBC.

"The service was a lovely family occasion celebrating the life of such a special man. Many friends were also present and also many members of the St. Mary’s Church family."

Prince William and Prince Harry wearing navy suits in deep conversation.

The royal brothers reportedly "were keeping their distance." (Getty Images)

The princes both "discreetly" attended the funeral. The brothers "were keeping their distance," per The Sun.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the matter after Fox News Digital reached out. 

Archewell, Harry's not-for-profit organization, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Lord Fellowes was married to the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Spencer, for more than four decades. The couple had three children together and was an uncle to Harry and William.

Lord Fellowes

Lord Robert Fellowes was married to the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Spencer, for more than four decades. (Getty Images)

He was also a cousin of Ronald Ferguson, the father of Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, according to the BBC.

a photo of Queen Elizabeth with Fellowes

The queen and Duke Of Edinburgh attend a service at St. Paul's, London to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe. At the door of the car, the queen's police bodyguard, Peter Prentice, and Sir Robert Fellowes, the queen's private secretary. (Getty Images)

Lord Fellowes worked in the late Queen Elizabeth II's private office between 1977 until 1999 and spent most of the 1990s as her private secretary - the most senior official in the monarch's household.

The British royals all wearing black walking in unison

The ongoing rift between the brothers has stemmed from Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Prince Harry avoided yet another run-in with his estranged brother earlier this summer.

In June, the Prince of Wales attended the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral in northern England. While the Duke of Sussex was invited to attend, Harry regretfully declined in an effort to avoid an "awkward" encounter with William, a royal expert told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Even if Harry showed up and slunk into the back row, there would be enough press coverage and general hysteria over the two brothers being in the same room to overshadow the wedding entirely," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry and King Charles standing together and smiling in matching tuxes.

In February, Prince Harry flew to the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles III, after the monarch's cancer diagnosis. (Getty Images)

In February, Harry flew to the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles III, after the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

However, royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital at the time that Harry was reportedly not allowed to stay at any of the royal homes and did not have a reunion with William.

The ongoing rift between the brothers has stemmed from Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in 2020.

The reason for the couple's exit was cited to be what they described as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Ashley Papa contributed to this report.

