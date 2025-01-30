Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mocked by comedian at Netflix event

John Mulaney took a playful jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while promoting his upcoming talk show, "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney."

During the "Next on Netflix" event this month, the comedian spoke to reporters about the new show while poking fun at not only himself, but also the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"We will be live globally with no delay," Mulaney said, according to Variety. "We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore."

"It was a total blast, and it was one of those shows that neither Netflix nor I really needed to do," Mulaney said. "I never wanted to host a talk show, and they were getting out of the talk show game. So, it was the perfect moment to do this. . . . If we can be one-tenth as popular on Netflix as anything from South Korea, I will have the most successful talk show in world history."

"This is a really fun experiment. Not since ‘Harry and Meghan’ has Netflix given more money to something without a specific plan." — John Mulaney

A source with knowledge told Fox News Digital, "Mulaney made multiple jokes — this was just one of them."

The series, which is set to premiere on March 12, is a followup to "John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA," which aired during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival last year.

Representatives for Mulaney and Netflix did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. A representative for Archewell, Prince Harry and Markle's foundation, did not provide further comment.

The jab comes shortly after Markle postponed the release of her latest Netflix venture, "With Love, Meghan," due to the devastation surrounding the LA wildfires.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed earlier this month that her new series, which was set for a Jan. 15 premiere on the streaming giant, has been rescheduled for a March 4 release.

"At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires," a Netflix representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Markle said.

At the time, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that it would have "been wrong to launch her new show while the wildfires continue to rage through L.A."

"I have to say it’s a first, her giving some thought to the release date of her series," Chard said.

"The public have understandably constantly berated her for being tone-deaf. She is hoping the public see her in a new light as a caring, helpful and kind person, thus changing their current perception of her."

Royal expert Richard Flitzwilliams believed Netflix had "no option" but to postpone the series.

"Harry and Meghan have been active in supporting relief efforts and helping evacuees," Flitzwilliams said.

"This is a situation where their person-to-person skills, which are considerable, have, according to the mayor of Pasadena, ‘really buoyed the spirits of the first responders.’ Obviously, the series is of considerable importance to their contract with Netflix, and we will doubtless be able to judge it at a more appropriate future time."

