Politicans Question Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Celebratory Trip to Cuba

Two members of congress are crying foul over Beyonce and Jay-Z’s highly publicized trip to Cuba.

On Friday Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart sent a letter to Adam Szubin, director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control at the Treasury Department, to ask for more information about the R&B power couple’s fifth wedding anniversary celebration in Havana, Cuba.

In the letter, the congress members raised concern as to how “such high-profile American celebrities might be engaged in tourist activities in Cuba.”

The representatives pointed out that, “As you know, U.S. law expressly prohibits the licensing of financial transactions for ‘tourist actives’ in Cuba."

"These restrictions on tourism travel are common sense measures to prevent U.S. dollars from supporting a murderous regime that opposes U.S. security interests.”

Both congress members are looking for OFAC to “provide answers as to how such a boon to the Castro regime's propaganda campaign complies with U.S. law."

On Thursday the couple toured colonial Old Havana wearing dark glasses and surrounded by bodyguards and excited fans. Beyonce posed for pictures with local schoolchildren while Jay-Z puffed on a Cuban cigar, and then they popped into another restaurant that boasts a rooftop terrace with a sweeping view of the harbor.

Beyonce and Jay-Z declined to speak to reporters, and it was not clear why they traveled to Cuba. State-run website CubaSi called it a touristic visit.

Washington's 51-year embargo makes it illegal for U.S. citizens to visit Cuba for mere tourism, although tens of thousands of Americans travel there each year on academic, religious, journalistic or cultural exchange licenses.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

