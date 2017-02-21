Nina Agdal's Emoji-Filled Selfie, Barbara Walters' Very Saucy Remark, and Much, Much More

Here's what all the hubbub's about:

• Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal shared an emoji-filled selfie to celebrate finding her shirt — or at least half of it (above). The whereabout of Nina's pants apparently remain a mystery, though.

• GUESS Girl Danielle Knudson recently braved the cold Canadian winter for her latest campaign with Canadian sportswear brand Moose Knuckles, who apparently made her wear a revealing little top under her furry jacket (below). That said, it's no wonder Knudson immediately began to hibernate in order to conserve body heat.

• Speaking of Knudson, the Canadian model recently told us about her sizzling "Charlie's Angels"-type shoot for GUESS, during which the photographers weren't actively trying to freeze her to death. Watch the video below for a preview, then from her hottest GUESS campaigns.

• According to People magazine, respected journalist Barbara Walters apparently tells "American Sniper" star Bradley Cooper that she finds him "very screwable" in her upcoming "10 Most Fascinating People of 2015" special. In related news, Barbara Walters is our new hero.

• Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for their Harry Potter spin-off film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" (below), and as far as we can tell, the plot concerns a well-dressed paranormal official tasked with reining in a bunch of otherworldy creatures before they wreak havoc on New York City. So it's basically "Men in Black," but with delightful British accents:

• Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton — or the cast of the 1996 film "The First Wives Club" — will reportedly be reuniting to star in "Divination," a new Netflix comedy series about a disfunctional female singing group. Granted, it's not quite the "First Wives Club" spin-off series all you "First Wives Club" fans have been clamoring for, but it's something.

• According to a source for Page Six, Christina Aguilera got so drunk at "Family Guy" creator Seth McFarlane's annual holiday party that she "nearly fell into a Christmas tree." She also reportedly refused to join him in singing a Frank Sinatra song, but that might be because she refuses to legitimize his singing career.

• NBC has canceled Neil Patrick Harris' new variety series "Best Time Ever" after only eight episodes. But surprisingly, in a statement to Variety, NBC's president of alternative programming says he's resolved to stay in business with the actor, and also somehow refrained from calling Neil's former show "the 'Worst Time Ever.'"

• As they do each year around this time, the Library of Congress has added 25 "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant films to the National Film Registry, including "Ghostbusters," "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Top Gun." After all, who could forget the cultural, historical and aesthetic contributions of Maverick and Iceman's oily shirtless bodies?

• And finally, TMZ is reporting that Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has signed a deal with a Las Vegas strip club to appear as a DJ a handful of times per year — for 10,000 per appearance. And that's in addition to the money he'll earn if he can somehow learn to poledance between sets!