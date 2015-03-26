New York Woman Charged With Stalking Actress Marion Cotillard

French actress Marion Cotillard received threatening emails and videos from a New York City woman through a fan website, law enforcement officials said.

FBI agents said in a court filing that Teresa Yuan sent a series of spooky messages in July to the Oscar winner that included ramblings about wanting to play Russian Roulette with her.

"(W)ould you be willing to play Russian Roulette?" the woman said, according to a complaint that was unsealed Thursday in federal court in the Eastern District of New York. "If you weren't willing and you had no choice, I'd say `yeah, that's pretty unfair.' But would you still like it that at least there's only one bullet in this pistol?"

Yuan faces a charge of interstate stalking. Her lawyer, Michael Schneider, told The New York Daily News (http://nydn.us/r7C02B) he wouldn't comment on the case.

Yuan was arraigned Thursday and released on $50,000 bail. She was ordered to stay away from Cotillard and her fan website, and barred from using Internet access outside her home or on any mobile device. All other Internet use will be monitored.

Cotillard won an Academy Award in 2008 for her role as Edith Piaf in "La Vie en Rose," appears in Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris" and has a role in the upcoming Batman sequel, "The Dark Knight Rises."

The FBI said it received a complaint from the administrator of Cotillard's fan website in April, notifying them of the emails and video sent by Yuan.

By April, the communications had "become increasingly threatening in nature," the court papers say, and Cotillard's "immediate family have become concerned for their physical safety."

Yuan sometimes sent more than 100 email and video messages a day to the website, the court papers say. In one video she says she would feel no regret "after it happens" because "that's apparently how it feels to be a killer."

And in another recording, according to the court papers, Yuan said she could be "very calm and respectful and kind, but then you push me too far or you back me in a corner and this is how I feel ... " -- ending the sentence by growling and hissing.