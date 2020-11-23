'My Cousin Vinny' director, star react to Rudy Giuliani re-enacting a scene at a press conference

The director and a star of “My Cousin Vinny” responded to Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, quoting the film at a recent press conference.

On Thursday, Giuliani partially re-enacted a scene from the film that he called one of his favorite law movies, in which a woman’s eyesight is challenged in court, to illustrate a point about representatives allegedly not being allowed to look closely enough to observe the ballot counting in Pennsylvania.

“The nice lady, who said she saw, and then he says ‘how many fingers do I got up?’ and she says three. Well, she was too far away to tell that it was only two. These people were further away than my cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn't see a thing,” Giuliani alleged.

The viral moment prompted a response from director Jonathan Lynn, who mocked Giuliani in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I regard Giuliani's praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," he told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Marisa Tomei, who won an Oscar for her role as Vinny’s love interest, Mona Lisa Vito, in the 1992 film shared a gif of her character looking unimpressed with the caption “...mood.”

Giuliani is spearheading the Trump campaign’s efforts to legally challenge the 2020 election results, which have been projected for Joe Biden. At the press conference, the former New York City Mayor made unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

He spoke about incidents in Pennsylvania where Republican poll watchers claimed they were not allowed to observe the counting process because they were kept too far away. A judge had ruled in their favor and ordered that they be permitted six feet away from the counting at a center in Philadelphia, but that was overturned after officials appealed.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.