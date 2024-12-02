‘Moana 2’ star was raised on food stamps before Disney success

Auli’i Cravalho, the voice behind Disney’s Moana character, didn’t have the easiest start in life.

In a new interview with People magazine, the 24-year-old opened up about landing the role that changed her life.

"I really get to have that full decade look back at just how much growth I've gone through," she told the outlet.

Before she voiced the lead character in 2016’s "Moana," Cravalho and her mom were on food stamps and sharing a one-bedroom apartment in Mililani on Oahu.

"We lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Mililani when I was cast. I slept in the bedroom, my mom slept on the couch. She gave me everything," the "Mean Girls" star said.

Cravalho grew up on The Big Island and Oahu, and after the success of the first "Moana," bought her mother, Puanani, a house.

"I bought my mommy a house. She's happily retired," she told People.

"Your parents give you so much," she continued. "Kids feel a little indebted, I'm going to be honest! But we feel so grateful for our parents’ sacrifices."

Cravalho said her parents, who divorced when she was young, kept her grounded from the start of her career.

"My parents were like, ‘Listen, if ["Moana"] doesn't go anywhere, you need to finish high school. You need to do the dishes. You need to fix your bed. Don't let it get to your head,’" she said.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Cravalho said that she was instantly associated with the character.

"My name was no longer Auli’i — everyone called me Moana up and down the hall, including some of my teachers!" she told the outlet when asked what she remembered about the day she got the news.

"I absolutely owe the start of my career to Moana, and I have done roles now that have stretched me as an actor and made me grow as a person," she added. "But I also find myself deeply connected still to Moana in that I miss my family all the time when I’m gone."

Cravalho also reflected on being a "Disney kid," with People, saying, "I think so much of it is giving all of your energy to a project and then having nothing in reserve for yourself."

She admitted she could be stubborn about doing homework and says her mom "was the one to discipline."

"She was the one to really support me right then and there… That was some tough parenting in allowing me to grow as a human, but also looking me in the eye and saying, ‘You need to be kind and you need to be kind to me.’ It was at those moments that I realized, ‘Okay, I can't give all of myself.’"