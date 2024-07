Danny Trejo found himself in a nasty brawl during a 4th of July parade in Los Angeles.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, the 80-year-old "Machete" actor was seen pushing and shoving through a crowd during a parade in Sunland-Tujunga, just outside L.A.

The fight was quickly broken up by bystanders, with one woman screaming, "There's f---ing kids."

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, Trejo and his friend, who were part of the parade and riding in a vintage car, confronted a group of people shortly after being hit with water bottles and water balloons.

DANNY TREJO RECALLS MEETING CHARLES MANSON BEHIND BARS IN NEW MEMOIR: HE WAS A 'SLICK LITTLE WIMP'

"He was more like confronting. It wasn't like he went there to hit somebody," Arnie Abramiam, who caught the brawl on his cell phone camera, told Fox 11. "But then I think once he got hit, he was throwing punches."

"Another water balloon was thrown at him. Punches were thrown. People fell down. Blood everywhere. I think Mario [the] gentleman got hit. They cut his eye open," Abramiam said of Trejo's friend.

DANNY TREJO CELEBRATES BEING '55 YEARS CLEAN AND SOBER' AT AGE 79: 'BY THE GRACE OF GOD!'

In a video obtained by the outlet, both Trejo and Mario are seen being knocked to the ground.

"He didn't seem hurt. I think he was more, I don't think he was physically hurt, I think he was upset," Abramiam said of Trejo. "He was angry, and angry as a mask for pain. But at the same time, I think the blood was boiling."

WATCH: 'MACHETE' ACTOR DANNY TREJO IN NASTY JULY 4TH BRAWL AFTER BEING HIT BY WATER BALLOON

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I apologize to Danny, I know you're a good man. You're a humble man," he added. "And thank you for taking your time and coming down to our 4th of July parade. And I'm sorry, on behalf of our community, we love you, we appreciate you, and we thank you."

A representative for Trejo did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Earlier this year, Trejo marked a major milestone, entering the 56th year of his sobriety journey.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the actor opened up about how he persevered after he hit "rock bottom" while struggling with alcohol addiction.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You got to have people around you that have your best interest, because everybody knows who has an alcoholic problem," he shared.

He said alcoholics tend to "hide" their excessive drinking.

"But the reality is you know you got a problem."

In July 2021, Trejo released a memoir, "Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood."



In his book, which he co-authored with fellow actor Donal Logue, the Los Angeles native detailed his abusive childhood, life behind bars, enduring painful loss and finding God.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon and Larry Fink contributed to this post.