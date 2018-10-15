Lisa Marie Presley reportedly seeking sole custody of twin daughters amid ongoing divorce battle

Lisa Marie Presley‘s battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood continues.

Presley, 50, filed documents last week requesting primary physical custody of their twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, according to The Blast.

The 10-year-old girls were under protective custody by the Department of Child and Family Services as part of a dependency court order that has since expired.

Presley and Lockwood, 57, married in 2006. She filed for divorce 10 years later, and the two have been in a battle over finances ever since.

A judge ruled that Presley wouldn’t have to pay Lockwood a dime in spousal support because of their postnuptial agreement, which was signed in 2007. The agreement waived Lockwood’s right to spousal support, which the judge affirmed as legitimate.

