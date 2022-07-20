Expand / Collapse search
The life of self-made billionaire and Fenty Beauty CEO Rihanna

This photo gallery highlights “Diamonds” singer Rihanna in her iconic looks, relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky and more

By Amanda Cappelli | Fox News
    Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian pop and R&amp;B singer. A record producer discovered young Rihanna in 2004. Her breakout success came with her single "Pon de Replay," released in 2005. After a couple of albums, Rihanna released "Good Girl Gone Bad" selling 7 million copies. Rihanna won a Grammy for the  album’s single "Umbrella." (Getty Images)

    Rihanna continued to have many hits like "Rude Boy" in 2009, "Loud" in 2010, and "S&amp;M" in 2011, making her the youngest artist to reach ten number one hits. She also sings popular songs "Love the Way You Lie" in 2010, "We Found Love" in 2012, and "Stay" the same year.  (Getty Images)

    After appearing in Hollywood, Rihanna launched her own beauty line "Fenty Beauty," in 2017. Fans and the beauty community praised her wide range of foundation shades. Rihanna is a billionaire primarily from her successful cosmetics line. (Getty Images)

    The French Luxury Group LVMH which also owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, announced the Fenty fashion house in 2019. This made Rihanna the first Black woman to lead a house under the brand. However, the house has been on hold since February 2021. The "Umbrella" star is also the CEO and creative director of the intimate clothing brand Savage X Fenty.  (Getty Images)

    Rihanna is known for her style and impact on the fashion world. She consistently stuns at the Met Gala. Here is her Balenciaga look from 2021. (Getty Images)

    Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky first performed together in 2012, toured together in 2013, denied relationship claims in 2015, and attended the Fashion Awards together in 2019. In May 2021, ASAP publicly announced that Rihanna is "The one."  (Getty Images)

    Rihanna confirmed in January 2022 that she was pregnant with ASAP Rocky’s child.  (Getty Images)

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had their son in May 2022. (Getty Images)

    ASAP Rocky and Rihanna faced split rumors and cheating allegations during her pregnancy. (Getty Images)

    Rihanna is 34 years old and was born on February 20, 1988.  (Getty Images)

