Kylie Jenner launches latest makeup collection with Halloween-themed photo shoot

Kylie Jenner is making sure her fans are ready for Halloween.

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram to give makeup aficionados a sneak peek of what they can expect from her latest collection.

The 21-year-old, who modeled her new products herself, posted a series of photos, which featured Jenner rocking a very low-cut top, leather gloves and bright orange eyeshadow.

"October🖤" Jenner captioned one pic.

In a separate post, the mom to 8-month-old daughter Stormi, is seen giving a sultry gaze to the camera.

"HALLOWEEN COLLECTION 18’ thank you so much for the love!" Jenner captioned the photo.

"It’s such an amazing feeling working on something for so long and to finally show you guys and you LOVE it!!" she added. "This have been such a fun collection to create!! check it out if you haven’t already in my stories! launching 10/12 @kyliecosmetics."

Earlier this year it was revealed that the reality star is on her way to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire.

According to Forbes, Jenner will reach billionaire status by next year making her the youngest billionaire ever -- male or female.

At the time, the outlet estimated the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's net worth to be a whopping $900 million with her makeup company estimated to be worth nearly $800 million. Jenner is the sole owner.