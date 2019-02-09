Kevin Smith thanks LAPD for help against man suspected of stalking his daughter, 19

Filmmaker Kevin Smith thanked the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday for help in dealing with a stalking suspect who has allegedly been targeting Smith's 19-year-old daughter.

"Thank you to the @LAPDHollywood," Smith wrote on Twitter. "The kid and I went in and filed another complaint and the officers and detectives were very helpful, courteous and understanding. 'Look for the helpers,' as Mr. Rogers said his Mom once told him. 'You will always find people who are helping.'"

A few hours earlier, the director of "Clerks" and "Dogma" gave a description of the suspect.

"Dear @LAPDHollywood - This man has stalked my 19 yr old daughter online," Smith tweeted, including a photo of the suspect. "She went in to the PD and filed a complaint weeks ago."

Smith went on to say the suspected stalker posted an Instagram video from a street corner that was "frighteningly close" to Smith's home, adding in another tweet that the suspect was just blocks away.

"Spooky stuff. What do we do now?" he asked the LAPD on Twitter.

The LAPD tweeted back and told Smith to call their detectives. Smith then said in a second tweet that he did so and left a message.

