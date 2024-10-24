Keith Urban’s country music legacy includes Grammy wins and memorable song titles

Image 1 of 7 next

Keith Urban is a country music star who has earned many great honors for his work. His accomplishments have included multiple Grammy Awards and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Urban was born on Oct. 26, 1967 in New Zealand but moved to Australia at a young age where he was raised.

Urban got into the music industry early, putting out an album with his Nashville band, The Ranch, in 1997.

Being part of a group was not a long endeavor for Urban, as he soon embarked on a solo career of his own.

The first album Urban released as a solo artist was a self-titled one in 1999.

From here, Urban went down a steady road of musical success. One of his earliest hits was "Somebody Like You," which came out in 2002.

In 2006, Urban won his first Grammy Award for his song "You'll Think of Me." This was the first of four wins for the country star.

He also won Grammy Awards for the songs "Stupid Boy," "Sweet Thing" and "'Til Summer Comes Around."

While Urban's career began to soar, his relationship was also one with a lot of attention surrounding it.

In 2006, Urban married Oscar-winning actress, Nicole Kidman. Urban and Kidman are often spotted arm in arm, supporting each other on the red carpet of movie premieres, music award shows and other major Hollywood events.

Urban has also been vocal about his wife's support of him during a difficult time in his life.

"We got married in June 2006 and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions … that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens," Urban said during his speech at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024, per a video of the event posted on Tuesday, June 18, People reported.

"Four months into a marriage, I'm in rehab for three months. I had no idea what was going to happen to us … and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl," he continued. "Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later."

Urban and Kidman share two daughters, Sunday and Faith. Kidman also has two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise; Isabella and Connor.

In addition to his own successes, Urban has also helped others in the pursuit of a similar path through working as a judge on "American Idol."

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" crooner was a judge on the show from season 12 to 15. He returned to the show as a guest mentor for the season 21 finale.