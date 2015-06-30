Katy Perry beats Taylor Swift for highest paid entertainer of 2015
Katy Perry may have "bad blood" with Taylor Swift, but she's laughing all the way to the bank.
Forbes came out with their list of the World's Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2015, and behind boxers Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao -- who made $300 million and $160 million, respectively -- Perry took the No. 3 spot, earning more than any other musician this year.
WATCH: A Who's Who Guide to Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' Music Video
Thanks to her "Prismatic World Tour," the "ROAR" singer pulled in an impressive $135 million. "I'm an entrepreneur," she told Forbes. "I don't want to shy away from it. I actually wanted to kind of grab it by its balls."
The 30-year-old pop star earned more than her frenemy Swift, who landed at No. 8 on the list with her total earnings adding up to an estimated $80 million. Perry also grossed more than boy band One Direction, who took the No. 4 with $130 million. Country crooner Garth Brooks landed at No. 6, pulling in $90 million.
There were two celebrities we were surprised NOT to see on Forbes top 10 list. Beyonce landed at No. 29, with her estimated earnings adding up to $54. 5 million. Kim Kardashian came in just behind the Queen Bey, grossing $52.5 million.
NEWS: Taylor Swift Will Never, Ever Talk About Katy Perry Again
While Perry may have beat Swift as the highest-paid musician, the "Blank Space" singer and her beau Calvin Harris were deemed the highest-paid celebrity couple by Forbes. The two brought in an estimated combined income of $146 million.