Kathy Griffin's voice sounds different in first video following lung cancer surgery

Kathy Griffin is laughing off her "really hoarse" voice after undergoing lung cancer surgery.

The 60-year-old comedian gave fans an update on how she’s doing in an Instagram video posted Saturday, five days after she had half of her left lung removed.

"Hi, you guys. I might start to post little videos about, like, my recovery and stuff, but my voice is, like, really hoarse," Griffin said, joking she hopes her raspiness doesn’t "scare people."

"I’m laughing. It’s just even that notion," she added. "Also, for some reason, I laugh at everything now. And if it’s horrible, I laugh way more!"

The Emmy winner first updated fans on Twitter the day after her surgery to let them know she was hanging in there.

"My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew," she wrote Tuesday.

To have some fun with her followers, Griffin shared a handful of photos of the floral arrangements she received after announcing her cancer diagnosis. The comedian asked fans to match up the arrangements with the celebrities who sent them to her, providing a list of names including Kris Jenner, Rachael Ray and Paula Abdul.

The former "My Life On the D-List" star, who said she has "never smoked," revealed her diagnosis Monday on Twitter — the same day ABC’s "Nightline" aired an interview in which she shared harrowing details about her secret pill addiction and being suicidal in early 2020.

"The irony is not lost on me that, a little over a year ago, all I wanted to do was die. And now, all I wanna do is live," she said.