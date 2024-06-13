Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Kathy Griffin undergoes 2nd vocal cord surgery, leaving her unable to speak for 2 weeks

The comedian first revealed her lung cancer diagnosis in 2021

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Kathy Griffin continues to make her health a priority. 

On Tuesday, the 63-year-old comedian - who has been open about her vocal cord issues since being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 - uploaded a video to Instagram explaining the details of her impending vocal cord surgery.

"I'm getting an implant in my left vocal cord, which was left permanently paralyzed during my lung cancer surgery, where they took out half my left lung," she said. "I also have an aperture, which is a tear above my vocal cords and that's why sometimes when I'm doing stand-up my voice goes to a higher pitch."

kathy griffin split with kathy griffin surgery scar

Kathy Griffin shared a photo of her vocal cord surgery scar. (Getty Images/Instagram)

"So, anyway, I'm never nervous before surgery and I've had quite a few. But I am a little nervous about this one 'cause it's my voice, and I've already gone through it once with the voice problem," Griffin added.

The actress revealed she will not be able to speak for a couple of weeks. 

"Anyway, wish me luck, and I can't talk at all for two weeks, which is going to drive me crazy. So I'll be watching a lot of TikTok, and I won't be making any," she said. "Anyway, that's the update. Always trying to make the voice better."

Kathy Griffin red carpet

Kathy Griffin first revealed her lung cancer diagnosis in 2021. (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Griffin gave a post-surgery update and shared a photo on Instagram showing the gauze bandage on her throat. 

"Vocal cord surgery went well. As you can see some scarring and swelling. It will be worth it if I get some of my voice back," Griffin captioned the post.

Between the two posts, Griffin received plenty of love and support from close friends and fans. 

"Saying a meditation for you," Sharon Stone commented. 

"I’ve been gone and now I know you are ailing," Selma Blair wrote. "All I want is your healing. Stat! I’m loving you and will be there to bungle your days soon."

Griffin first went public with her lung cancer diagnosis in 2021. 

a photo of kathy griffin

The comedian had half of her left lung removed. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

"One thing that sucks about cancer, it's hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue &, in my case, vocal cord issues," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "One thing that doesn’t suck about cancer… how shameless I am when clapping back at people dare to sass Ms. Kathy about anything. Try CANCER! I cannot get enough of it." 

Doctors removed half of her left lung, which left her with vocal cord issues. 

In May 2023, Griffin underwent an operation on her left vocal cord. 

