Justin Bieber passionately kisses Hailey Baldwin in sexy Instagram photo

The passion definitely isn't fading for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

The "As Long as You Love Me" singer took to Instagram early Saturday morning to share a steamy new PDA pic of himself and his wife, Baldwin. The couple shares an intense embrace -- and kiss -- in the snap, which Bieber captioned "Hunny buns punkin," seemingly revealing his new nickname for the 21-year-old model.

Hailey Baldwin Trademarks the Name 'Hailey Bieber'

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin definitely haven't been shy about sharing their affection for one another, having posted several makeout pics to Instagram since they rekindled their romance earlier this year. They've also been spotted locking lips in public and around the world.

Justin Bieber Has a New Face Tattoo -- And Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Got One to Match

The twosome -- who married in September during a visit to a New York City courthouse -- is planning to have a more formal wedding with friends and family in the future, a source recently told ET. And while Bieber hasn't been wearing a wedding ring, he has a much more permanent tribute to his relationship with Baldwin.

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, real name Keith McCurdy, recently revealed that the singer has a face tattoo above his eyebrow, which is dedicated to his ladylove. He also said that Baldwin has a coordinating tattoo somewhere else on her body.

"They each got a tattoo,” Bang Bang told Page Six TV. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it -- so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

Hailey Baldwin Trademarks the Name 'Hailey Bieber'

Justin Bieber Shaves His Head -- Check Out the Buzz Cut!