John Malkovich says Harvey Weinstein-inspired play ‘might upset people’

John Malkovich opened up about the Harvey Weinstein-inspired play he will star in and said it “might upset people.”

Malkovich, 65, is returning to the stage in London to star in the world premiere of David Mamet’s “Bitter Wheat,” which recounts the fall from grace of a “depraved Hollywood mogul.”

Malkovich told the BBC on Tuesday that the play “started as a reaction to all the news that came out, in particular about Harvey Weinstein” but that the central character is “not particularly Harvey Weinstein.”

The “Birdbox” star is slated to play Barney Fein, the “depraved Hollywood mogul.” He told the BBC the play “might upset people.”

"Of course it might upset people who've experienced the kind of treatment that the play contains and shows and describes," Malkovich said.

"A lot of people may not like it. But what can I do about that? Personally, I think it’s a terrific piece of writing,” he continued.

Scores of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He denied allegations of non-consensual sex.

Malkovich said he was not aware of Weinstein’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

"They say everyone in Hollywood knew [about Weinstein],” Malkovich said. "But that's not true - it was never a topic of conversation any time the name Harvey Weinstein came around with me."

In May, Weinstein was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving the two women. He turned himself into New York City Police at the time. Since then, one of the six counts against him was dropped by the Manhattan district attorney after evidence emerged that cast doubt one of his accusers.

If convicted, Weinstein still faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.

