John Legend defends himself over resurfaced Harvey Weinstein photo after denouncing R. Kelly

John Legend thinks R. Kelly deserves the same fate as Harvey Weinstein.

The “All of Me” singer, who was one of the few celebrities that participated in the Lifetime series “Surviving R. Kelly,” was asked by a Twitter user about a photo with he took with the disgraced movie mogul at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016.

“I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world,” he explained on Monday. “Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he’s been indicted. Sounds like something that should happen to R Kelly.”

In a follow-up tweet he said to people that may think Kelly is innocent to not involve Legend any further.

“If y’all wanna cape for R and discount all these women’s stories, just say it. Don’t bring up some old pics of me and somebody else,” Legend wrote.

Following the release of the Lifetime series, the “Ignition” artist became the subject of a criminal investigation in Georgia where the mansion that was allegedly home to his ‘sex cult’ was filmed.

After participating in the docuseries, Legend said of his decision to appear on camera, “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f–k about protecting a serial child rapist.”

Weinstein has been accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct by dozens of women and is currently facing five charges including predatory sexual assault.

