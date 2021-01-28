'Jeopardy!' viewers stunned when contestants fail to identify Dave Chappelle by his photo

"Jeopardy!" viewers were stunned on Wednesday when all three contestants failed to identify comedian Dave Chappelle from his photo.

The shocking moment came during the Double Jeopardy! Round of the game where guest host Ken Jennings offered what many at home thought was an easy clue for a $2,000 question.

"This comedian displayed his drama chops in ‘A Star Is Born,’ playing Bradley Cooper’s longtime friend," Jennings read.

As if the clue wasn’t obvious enough, the contestants were even given a picture of Chappelle to help them answer the clue. Not only did no one know the answer, but no one was even able to venture a guess.

Chapelle has been in several movies but is perhaps best known for his immensely popular Comedy Central sketch series "The Chappelle Show."

Jennings seemed a little taken aback by the moment, but viewers at home were even more vexed by the miss. Several took to Twitter to share their frustration.

"No one knew @DaveChappelle? I hope they all lose. #jeopardy," one user wrote.

"All that three adult humans had to do on Jeopardy was identify a picture of Dave Chappelle to get the question correct. None could do it. What?" another wrote.

"They just asked the contestants on Jeopardy who this is and no one knew. Wow!!! Dave Chappelle," another added.

"It’s crazy enough that a picture of @DaveChappelle was a $2000 clue on Jeopardy tonight - what’s more incredible is no one got it right!" one user commented.

"Just watched a NEW episode of Jeopardy! in which none of the players knew @DaveChappelle from his picture and now I’m freaking out," another frustrated viewer wrote.

"No one knew who Dave Chappelle was on Jeopardy tonight; and they put a whole picture of him as the clue and everything. Nerds," another user mocked.

"Not one of the three nerds on @Jeopardy could identify DAVE CHAPPELLE by his photo. Floored," another wrote.

The 47-year-old standup comedian hasn’t publicly commented on the "Jeopardy!" contestants' lack of knowledge of him. However, it’s possible he has bigger fish to fry at the moment having revealed last week that he is among the many celebrities who tested positive for the coronavirus.

He broke the news just before his comedy show was scheduled to start last Thursday. Chappelle had since canceled his upcoming appearances, a spokeswoman said. Fortunately, the star’s rep said in a statement that he isn’t experiencing any symptoms and is at home quarantining to be safe.