Idris Elba rules out James Bond as a future character for himself: 'I'm not going to be that guy'

Idris Elba has made it clear that he will not be playing James Bond.

Elba brought up the persistent discussions about him taking over as Ian Fleming’s famed British spy, while he spoke Tuesday to the World Government Summit in Dubai.

When he was asked about his upcoming film based on the British series "Luther," Elba took himself out of the running to play 007.

"It’s very dark," Elba said of the series. "We’ve been working on the television show for about 10 years, and so the natural ambition is to take it to the big screen, and so we’re here with the first movie."

He added: "You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am."

James Bond was most recently played by Daniel Craig. However, the actor's character died in the last installment of the franchise, "No Time To Die."

A producer for the film claimed that the next 007 could be "non-binary" during a podcast episode. "Non-binary" is defined as someone who doesn't identify as being male or female, usually choosing to go by "they" or "them" pronouns.

The "Beast" actor revealed in a recent interview that he has stopped describing himself as a "Black actor," because it put him in a "box" in his career .

"If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in the way we deal with each other," he told Esquire U.K. in an article published Wednesday. "As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth."

Elba responded to backlash over the comments via Twitter.

"There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not," Elba wrote.

"Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect,' they are not defined by race. However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Perogative (sic). Ah lie?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.