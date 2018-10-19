Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Streaming
Published

Hulu deletes tweet reminding people to wear 'culturally appropriate' Halloween costumes

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News

Hulu deleted a tweet it sent out reminding its customers to wear "culturally appropriate" costumes this Halloween.

The streaming service tweeted and then deleted a tweet that read, "If you’re dressing up for #Huluween this year, this is your reminder to wear a costume that is culturally appropriate and respectful to others. Let’s celebrate the holiday in a way that we can all enjoy."

Hulu, which streams original series like "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Runaways," was called out by many on Twitter for being too politically correct.

"Hey @hulu do you have a chart to match my skin color with something culturally appropriate," one user shared.

Another wrote, "Please list the culturally appropriate costumes people can and cannot wear. I'll need to see a list for each race/gender(58+)/creed/23andme profile/and political leanings. Thanks, I'll be waiting."

"Being Halloshamed by a tv channel #newlow #StayInYourLane," a user tweeted.

A rep for Hulu did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.