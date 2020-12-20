'Guardians of the Galaxy' director jokes about suing Mike Pence over name of Space Force troops

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn mocked Vice President Mike Pence after he unveiled that the name for members of the Space Force is similar to his movie franchise.

On Friday, Pence revealed that troops in the sixth branch of the military will be known as "guardians."

"It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians," he said at the White House. "Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come."

It didn’t take long before Gunn, who helmed both "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies and is currently working on more projects within the franchise for Marvel Studios, commented on the name being similar to the group of space-based comic book superheroes.

'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY' STAR CHRIS PRATT SAYS IT'S 'NOT AN EASY TIME' FOLLOWING JAMES GUNN FIRING

"Can we sue this dork?" Gunn wrote on Twitter.

However, the term "guardians" actually has a rich history within the U.S. Air Force that dates back to 1983.

"Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, 'Guardians of the High Frontier,'" the Space Force said Friday.

"The name guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies."

DISNEY REHIRES JAMES GUNN TO DIRECT 'GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3'

When followers pointed this fact out to Gunn, he said he was just making a joke, but noted that the "Guardians of the Galaxy" characters still predate the military’s use of the term.

"I was making a joke. But, for the record, the Guardians of the Galaxy have been around since 1969," he told one follower who asked "who should sue who?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to being hard at work on a third installment in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchise, Marvel announced earlier this month that he’ll be on hand to do a "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" as part of Disney’s packed lineup of content for 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Space Force was created one year ago with a projected size of 16,000 troops and an annual budget of $15.4 billion for now.

