Great Scott's Grilled Corned Beef

Chef Scott Cutaneo whips up this delicious traditional favorite for St. Patrick's Day.

Grilled Corned Beef with Boiled Potatoes and Cabbage

For the Corned Beef

Place the corned beef in warm water and allow for 30 minutes per pound. This will extract the salt content of the corned beef. When done remove the corned beef and reserve the water to boil the potatoes and cabbage.

The Rub

Ingredients

Garlic Powder

Onion powder

Cayenne

Thyme

Cracked black pepper

Cracked corriander

Papprika

4 parts pepper/corriander to the other ingredients. Very important to rub vigorously so that the flavor goes into the Corned Beef.

Grilling and Basting

Grill at 250 degrees for approximately 2 hours or until the center of the beef is 165 internal temperature. Baste beef with the rub with equal part water to insure a moist outer covering.

Note -- grilling is better than boiling as there is more flavor and the beef is more dense and not boiled to shreds.

