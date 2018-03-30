Great Scott's Grilled Corned Beef
Chef Scott Cutaneo whips up this delicious traditional favorite for St. Patrick's Day.
Grilled Corned Beef with Boiled Potatoes and Cabbage
For the Corned Beef
Place the corned beef in warm water and allow for 30 minutes per pound. This will extract the salt content of the corned beef. When done remove the corned beef and reserve the water to boil the potatoes and cabbage.
The Rub
Ingredients
Garlic Powder
Onion powder
Cayenne
Thyme
Cracked black pepper
Cracked corriander
Papprika
4 parts pepper/corriander to the other ingredients. Very important to rub vigorously so that the flavor goes into the Corned Beef.
Grilling and Basting
Grill at 250 degrees for approximately 2 hours or until the center of the beef is 165 internal temperature. Baste beef with the rub with equal part water to insure a moist outer covering.
Note -- grilling is better than boiling as there is more flavor and the beef is more dense and not boiled to shreds.
