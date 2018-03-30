Great Scott's Cranberry Cobbler

The Great Scott dropped by the studio with this Thanksgiving favorite:

For Cranberry Compote

Yields 3 servings

Ingredients

1 cup onion

1 cup water

¾ cup brown sugar

½ cup sugar

¾ cup cider vinegar

2 apples

½ tsp salt

1 tsp ginger

½ tsp curry

zest of 2 oranges

1 qt cranberries

juice of 2 oranges

½ cup currants

Method

Simmer onions with water & sugar. Stir in vinegar, apples, seasoning, & zest.

Boil for approx. 30 minutes, then add cranberries, currants, and orange juice.

Simmer for 10 minutes until cranberries burst. Add more sugar if needed.

For Flan (eggnog) Mix

Yields 3 servings

Ingredients

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

6 tbsp heavy cream or cream fresh

6 tbsp whole milk

3 tart shells (buy in the store pre-made)

Method

Mix together eggs and sugar in a bowl.

Add milk and cream to egg mixture and reserve.

For Cobbler Mix

Yields 3 servings

Ingredients

1 cup of ground ritz crackers

1 cup of ground graham crackers

1 cup of mini marshmallows

Method

Mix together the ground ritz crackers with the ground graham crackers.

In a oven-safe bake dish/pan of your choice, spread the cranberry compote across the bottom of the dish/pan.

Pour flan/eggnog mixture over the cranberry compote until about ¾ full.

Sprinkle the ground crackers mixture on top of the flan mixture.

Garnish with marshmallows

Bake in oven at 350°F for about 30 minutes.

Remove and cool. Serve warm.

— For more information, visit: www.GreatScottChef.com