Gloria Estefan calls her Barbie doll a 'big' honor: 'It was just a thrill'

Gloria Estefan's talent is experienced through her music but is relatively intangible otherwise.

With Mattel releasing a new Barbie doll modeled after the "Conga" singer, a sliver of her excellence could be yours for just $50.

The Barbie's outfit, which honors Estefan's look from her 1989 "Get On Your Feet" music video, features a black jacket with "intricate gold detailing with jeweled accents and a dramatic, oversized lace sleeve."

The Cuban American singer told E! News, "I played with Barbies since I was a little girl… It was just a thrill and they were really sticklers about being accurate."

With seven Grammy Awards, here's how Estefan rates getting her own Barbie among all her honors: "a big one for me."

The cost of Estefan's Barbie is twice as much as other non-signature dolls on the website, which typically retail around $22-$25.

Estefan's Barbie comes with a microphone and a doll stand.

For Estefan, the Barbie holds deeper value. "For a little Hispanic girl to see herself reflected and say, 'Maybe one day I could do something that would have someone make a Barbie about me,' it's really cool."

