Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Gloria Estefan calls her Barbie doll a 'big' honor: 'It was just a thrill'

Estefan's Barbie doll honors her 'Get on Your Feet' music video from 1989

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of September 1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gloria Estefan's talent is experienced through her music but is relatively intangible otherwise.

With Mattel releasing a new Barbie doll modeled after the "Conga" singer, a sliver of her excellence could be yours for just $50.

The Barbie's outfit, which honors Estefan's look from her 1989 "Get On Your Feet" music video, features a black jacket with "intricate gold detailing with jeweled accents and a dramatic, oversized lace sleeve."

GEORGE H.W. BUSH TRIBUTE LED BY GLORIA ESTEFAN AT KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

The Cuban American singer told E! News, "I played with Barbies since I was a little girl… It was just a thrill and they were really sticklers about being accurate."

With seven Grammy Awards, here's how Estefan rates getting her own Barbie among all her honors: "a big one for me."

Gloria Estefan's anniversary of her song "Get On Your Feet" is what inspired the Barbie doll.

Gloria Estefan's anniversary of her song "Get On Your Feet" is what inspired the Barbie doll. (John Parra)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The cost of Estefan's Barbie is twice as much as other non-signature dolls on the website, which typically retail around $22-$25.

Estefan's Barbie comes with a microphone and a doll stand. 

The Gloria Estefan inspired Barbie doll costs twice that of a regular Barbie doll, at $50.

The Gloria Estefan inspired Barbie doll costs twice that of a regular Barbie doll, at $50. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR)

For Estefan, the Barbie holds deeper value. "For a little Hispanic girl to see herself reflected and say, 'Maybe one day I could do something that would have someone make a Barbie about me,' it's really cool."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gloria Estefan says she grew up playing with Barbie dolls, which makes having her own doll more special.

Gloria Estefan says she grew up playing with Barbie dolls, which makes having her own doll more special. (Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending