George Clooney's dad, law firm comment on Amal Alamuddin engagement

George Clooney —Hollywood's most eligible bachelor — is getting hitched, according to a London law firm.

Leading human-rights practice Doughty Street Chambers spilled the news Monday as it congratulated one of its own attorneys: 36-year-old U.K. barrister Amal Alamuddin.

The firm said its lawyers and staff "offer their best wishes and congratulations to Ms. Amal Alamuddin ... and Mr. George Clooney on their engagement to be married."

Meanwhile, the actor's father, Nicholas Clooney, told the New York Daily News that rumors of an engagement were true.

"It's true, and we’re thrilled. We think Amal is a wonderful girl, and it's wonderful news. We think it will be a great marriage," he said.

The Beirut-born, Oxford University-educated Alamuddin is a member of Doughty Street Chambers' international law team and has a high-profile client list. She has advised former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan on Syria, helped ex-Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko challenge her imprisonment and represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his fight against extradition to Sweden.

Doughty Street chief executive Robin Jackson said Alamuddin had been "utterly wonderful" since she joined the firm in 2010,

"She brings a bright light to everything she is involved in and I am so delighted at her happy news," he said.

Clooney's spokesman, Stan Rosenfield, declined to comment on the report.

Clooney, 52, was married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993. He has since been romantically linked to several women, including British model Lisa Snowden, Italian actress Elisabetta Canalis and former professional wrestler Stacey Keibler.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.