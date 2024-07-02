'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner hints at steamy romance: 'Sun, sex and suspicious parents'

Sophie Turner hinted at her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, on Instagram after her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The 28-year-old actress gave fans a glimpse into her summer, including a picnic date she shared with the British aristocrat.

"Sun, sex and suspicious parents," Turner captioned the set of photos. The last photo included was a shot of Turner on a picnic blanket and Pearson was tagged, seemingly implying he had taken the photo.

The "Game of Thrones" star was first linked to Pearson in November, according to People magazine. The new romance came two months after Jonas filed for divorce. Turner and Pearson were spotted sharing a kiss in Paris and then arrived together at the Rugby World Cup finals.

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR SOPHIE TURNER QUESTIONED HAVING DAUGHTER, ADMITS BAD MOM RUMORS 'HURT'

Turner and Jonas first met in 2016 after the Jonas Brothers singer reached out to the actress via Instagram. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in an impromptu Vegas wedding in 2019.

Jonas originally filed for divorce in a Florida court in September 2023, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the estranged couple later wrote in a joint statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Shortly following the divorce announcement, Turner sued Jonas in a New York court over the custody of their two children. She claimed she learned of the divorce filing "through the media" in the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The marriage between Turner and Jonas broke down "very suddenly" following "an argument" that occurred on the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's 34th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Turner also accused Jonas of "the wrongful retention" of their daughters for multiple days. The actress said Jonas' attorney, Thomas J. Sasser, acknowledged that the pop star would not give up the kids' passports or "consent for the children to return home to England."

Turner recalled being portrayed as a bad mom in tabloids and on gossip sites, while Jonas was shown as the doting dad to their daughters. She told British Vogue "those were the worst few days of my life."

"I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish ‘Joan.’ And all these articles started coming out. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP