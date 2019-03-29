‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner’s comments on sexuality spark fiery Twitter debate

Twitter users appear to be divided on “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner’s revelation that she “experimented” with girls in the past — and what that presumably means in terms of her sexuality.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the star was candid about her past love life. The actress, who plays Sansa Stark on the HBO hit series, told the magazine she was “fully preparing [herself] to be single for the rest of [her] life” before she met Joe Jonas, whom she announced her engagement to in October 2017.

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR SOPHIE TURNER SAYS SHE'S 'EXPERIMENTED' WITH SEXUALITY: 'I LOVE A SOUL, NOT A GENDER'

“I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22 [she’s now 23]. I feel like 27, 28.”

Questioned further about her mention of girls, Turner said: “Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.”

Fans soon after took to Twitter regarding the star’s comments, many writing it was her way of "coming out."

“Sophie Turner just came out,” one user wrote.

“Sophie Turner came out. Another win for the gays,” another commented.

“Sophie Turner came out as queer/pansexual,” a third declared.

But other fans were quick to disagree with those making such comments, many arguing Turner didn’t directly say how she identifies.

“What Sophie Turner said is very validating for a lot of people and that's cool but she sure didn't label herself as pan or bi so it's probably not cute to act like she did," one person said.

"Sophie Turner did NOT just label her sexuality. This does not mean you can label it for her. She's a real person not a fictional character," another wrote.

"I read about what Sophie Turner said about her sexuality and to me, she didn't come out like Twitter is making it seem. She just said she experimented, does that mean she came out?"

"To all the people arguing whether Sophie is pan or bi, she’s literally neither. She’s never labeled herself & she doesn’t have to. You have no right to decide a label for her, so shut up," another commented.

Fans can catch the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” on HBO on April 14.